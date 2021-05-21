November story web series all episodes streaming on hotstar

Tamannaah Bhatia’s highly anticipated November Story Web Series All Episodes Watch Online in HD Streaming now in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar with English Subtitles. The crime thriller drama is directed by Ram Subramaniam has received good reviews from critics and audiences alike.

November Story Web Series features Tamannaah Bhatia, Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldoss, Tharani, Namita Krishnamurthy, and Vivek Prasanna in key roles. Tamannaah Bhatia plays Anuradha Ganesan, an ethical hacker, ready to go to any lengths to save her father, who is suspected to have committed a gory murder.

November Story Web Series Story:

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of an ethical hacker named Anuradha, daughter of crime novelist Ganeshan, an Alzeheimer patient. The story takes an interesting turn when a woman is murdered at her old house and her father is implicated in the case. Sudalai (Aruldoss), investigating officer, and forensic pathologist Yesu (Pasupathi) see Ganesha’s involvement in the case and Anuradha is trying hard to save her father. who is suspected to have committed a murder mystery? to know watch November Story Online on Hotstar.