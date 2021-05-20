November Story Web Series Review: A Riveting Crime Thriller

November Story marks Tamannaah Bhatia’s second web series, directed by Ram aka Indhra Subramanian, Tamannaah plays Anuradha Ganesan, a hacker ready to go to any lengths to save her father, who is suspected to have committed a gory murder. The November Story All Seven Episode Watch Online Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s see November Story Web Series Review, Rating, Story, Verdict.

November Story Web Series Story:

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of an ethical hacker named Anuradha, daughter of crime novelist Ganeshan, an Alzeheimer patient. The November story takes an interesting turn when a woman is murdered at her old house and her father is implicated in the case. Sudalai (Aruldoss), investigating officer, and forensic pathologist Yesu (Pasupathi) see Ganesha’s involvement in the case and Anuradha is trying hard to save her father. who is suspected to have committed a murder mystery? to know watch November Story on Hotstar.

November Story Web Series Review and Rating:

Director Ram Subramanian has a complex story with an intriguing premise on paper With interesting twists and turns, the mystery crime thriller drama tries to hold the viewers’ attention. Every character has a back story and is well-developed. Tamannaah Bhatia plays an intelligent ethical hacker in the series. She’s strong and bold enough to face any situation and delivered an excellent performance.

November Story Web Series Verdict:

Overall, November Story is A Riveting Crime Mystery Thriller Drama with completely engaging with good twists that hold the viewers’ attention. Watch November Story All Episodes Streaming Now in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on Hotstar.

November Story Web Series Rating: 3/5.