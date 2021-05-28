Hotstar Specials’ latest crime thriller November Story becomes top show of the year on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. November Story has made all the right noise since its release last week on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Lauded for its crisp narrative and stellar casting, millions of Indians watched the show on the launch weekend, making it the biggest show of this year on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Directed by Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group, the 7-episode Tamil series is also available in Hindi and Telugu and features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role and actors Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldoss, and Vivek Prasanna among others. November Story has found huge national appeal and marks a seminal moment for the Tamil digital series in India.

November Story becomes top show of the year

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia said, “The overwhelming appreciation and love that November Story has received from the audiences has been extremely inspiring. It is heartwarming to see how a Tamil web series is being embraced holistically and how the regional content barriers are being overcome in this new age of content consumption. To know that millions watched November Story and loved it, truly shows how language isn’t a barrier for good content consumption.”

Director Ram Subramanian said, “November Story has been a dream project for me, and there is no better feeling knowing that many people are enjoying what I envisioned. The team of exceptionally talented actors, dedicated crew, supportive producers who trusted me and my work made my directorial debut come true with each of their valuable contributions. Reaching the screens of millions of viewers across the country is not a simple feat and Disney+ Hotstar VIP has executed it remarkably once again. My heartiest thanks to each and everyone who watched and celebrated November Story; making it a huge success which is even more special to me.”

November Story is a crime thriller series that follows the story of a father-daughter duo whose lives take an unexpected turn. A young ethical hacker Anuradha finds her father Ganesan, a crime novel writer suffering from Alzheimer’s, next to the dead body of a woman. As she embarks on a quest to find the truth about the murder, she unveils a series of shocking revelations that no one had expected. Watch November Story Web Series Online Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.