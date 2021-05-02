TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath wins Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency seat with a majority of 18,449 votes over Congress candidate Jana Reddy. TRS party polled 87,254 votes followed by the Congress party which polled 68,805 votes. Nomula Bhagath was leading in several rounds except in the 10th, 11th, and 14th rounds where Jana Reddy took the lead.

All the TRS leaders congratulated Nomula for his tremendous victory and launched the celebrations at the party offices. Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll which was necessitated with the demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah was held on April 17, the result of which was announced on Sunday.

Nomula Bhagath wins Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Bypoll

Congress candidate Jana Reddy took the second lead while the BJP candidate Ravi lost the deposit. Meanwhile, the MLA elect Nomula Bhagat thanked the people for voting for him and assured him to provide all support and develop the constituency as his father wished. Nomula Bhagat also promised the people to complete all the irrigation projects until the next elections.