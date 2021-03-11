Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement for video standards

Over the last 30 years, Nokia has patented a number of technologies in the field of multimedia and video research, and they have also contributed to the development of multiple industry standards. These include a portfolio of Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) for the H.264/AVC standard, H.265/HEVC standard, and more. They often license these technologies to companies such as Samsung based on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

Commenting on the agreement, Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung which further validates Nokia’s decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to multimedia and video technology standards.