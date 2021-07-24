Nokia 110 4G Mobile Phone launched in India Priced at ₹2,799

Advertisement

HMD Global has launched Nokia 110 4G Mobile Phone with support for VoLTE calling in Indian Market. Nokia 110 4G features a 1.8-inch QQVA LCD screen, polycarbonate body, 4G connectivity, web browser, in-built Torch, 0.8MP QVGA rear camera, Wireless and wired FM radio, MP3 Music player, Snake along with other games, also up to 13 days of standby time and expandable storage up to 32GB.

Advertisement

Nokia 110 4G Mobile Phone has a refreshed UI with the option of zoomed menus, making navigation even more straightforward. The new readout feature lets you turn text into speech, so the mobile phone can read out what you’re doing. It doesn’t have Bluetooth support, which was present in the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G models.

Nokia 110 4G Specifications:

1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA LCD screen

128MB RAM, 48MB Storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

3.5mm audio jack, FM radio (wired and wireless dual-mode), MP3 player

Dimensions: 121×50×14.5mm; Weight: 84.5g

0.8MP QVGA rear camera

Dual SIM Slots

GSM: 850, 900, 1800 | WCDMA: 1, 5, 8 | FDD LTE: 1, 3, 5, 8

micro USB

1020 mAh (removable) battery with up to 18 days standby in GSM,

13 days standby in 4G, up to 16h talk time in GSM, and up to 5h talk time in 4G.

Nokia 110 4G Mobile Phone Price in India, Sale:

The Nokia 110 4G price in India is set at Rs 2,799. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and Nokia’s official website and will go on sale from July 24. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone comes in 3 color variants, namely Yellow, Aqua, and Black.