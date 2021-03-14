Actor-TV host Rana Daggubati is all set to return back with a brand new season of his most favourite Telugu talk show ‘No. 1 Yaari with Rana’. The 3rd edition of the show will premiere on March 14 (Sunday) unlimited entertainment is guaranteed!. Rana Daggubati shared the first promo of No.1 Yaari with Rana Season 3. Sharing the video on Social Media, Rana Daggubati wrote, “Here’s to all my Yaaris! I am back with an all new season of #No1Yaari! Triple the Yaari, Triple the fun.”

In No.1 Yaari 3 Promo, the actor Rana Daggubati is heard saying, “Season 1 was just the beginning. You gave me confidence that you love to hear about real friendship stories and Season 2 was all about nostalgia as I walked down the memory lane with childhood friends I went to school with. Now, get ready for No.1 Yaari with Rana Season 3, which will have a new approach to friendship and a new perspective on life. We are back.”

No.1 Yaari season 3 will premiere on March 14 on Aha. The show will also air on Gemini TV.