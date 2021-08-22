Advertisement

Nikki Benz as Hentai Heroes Brand Ambassador: AVN Hall of Fame performer Nikki Benz announced she is the new brand ambassador for gaming company Kinkoid’s HentaiHeroes.com. The adult gaming platform reports more than 15 million registered users and 300,000 active daily players.

Nikki Benz is just the second adult star of any kind to be featured in the game. Details are coming soon when Nikki Benz‘s character will officially be incorporated into the game—which is expected in September.

Nikki Benz remarked, “I’ve been in talks with Kinkoid for a number of months and I am thrilled to see this project come to life. I am actively involved in the creation of my character. I am fascinated by the hentai and the gaming world and taking opportunities that build my brand in new creative avenues. We are tweaking the avatar and graphics as we speak. I can’t wait to see what I do in action!”