Advertisement

In today’s era, where social media is ruling the world, everyone wants to make their presence felt. The glamour industry is no exception. In recent times, Indian actress Nikita Rawal caught the attention of everyone. The actress Nikita Rawal poses with banana leaf, and the picture went viral on social media. The picture created a lot of buzz on social media, with some people praising her for being bold, while others criticizing her for resorting to such tactics to gain publicity. After seeing Nikita Rawal’s pictures, the fans remembered the photoshoot of Kiara Advani.

She has created ripples all over social media with her bold picture. The actress Nikita Rawal posed with nothing but a banana leaf in front of her, and soon after her snap was shared, the internet lost its collective calm.

Advertisement

Nikita Rawal Poses with Banana Leaf!

Nikita Rawal shot to fame with her hit films like Garam Masala and Amma ki Boli. Nikita Rawal was later seen in many other movies and music videos as a lead actress.