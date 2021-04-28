Keeping in view the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday decided to impose a coronavirus, The Night Curfew in Chandigarh from 6 pm to 5 am every day. All shops, malls, multiplexes, etc., will close by 5 pm with home delivery allowed up to 9 pm. All non-essential activities will be banned during the night curfew. This will come into effect on April 29 and will be in force till further orders.

Night Curfew in Chandigarh:

“No decision has been taken on weekend closure in Chandigarh,” Adviser Manoj Parida said. Presently, the curfew timings are from 9 pm till 5 am. The Union Territory administration also directed all educational institutions, schools, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries, etc. to remain closed till May 15.

The city has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Chandigarh had on Tuesday reported a record 837 fresh infections, taking the coronavirus tally to 40,350. With PTI inputs