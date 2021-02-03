Home News New Social Distancing Cinema Viewing Concept by Oma Cinema
EntertainmentNews

New Social Distancing Cinema Viewing Concept by Oma Cinema

Oma Cinema's New Social Distancing Cinema Viewing Concept May Be Coming to India as Centre Government Allows 100% Occupancy in movie theatres.

By Theprimetalks

-

New social distancing cinema viewing concept by oma cinema
New Social Distancing Cinema Viewing Concept by Oma Cinema

As we all know, the film industry has been badly hit due to covid 19. The cinemas are finally re-opening in full capacity, almost a full year after a Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown forced them to close doors. In the midst of theaters reopening, a New Social Distancing Cinema Viewing Concept by Oma Cinema, which is under-development in Paris.

Ōma Cinema has shared architect Pierre Chican’s plans for the “new era of movie theaters,” The Oma Cinema vertical concept revolves around an intimate atmosphere created by a “platform” layout, offering a flexible seat arrangement in each “balcony” and projector positioning among special seating “pods”. It is being pegged as an additional solution to meet the COVID-19 pandemic imposed social distancing restrictions for cinema-goers, besides allowing audiences to get much closer to the screen and the action.

The New Social Distancing Cinema Viewing Concept of staggered platforms is aimed at the central positioning of the projector and would mean the audience flow into a cinema would be naturally managed without overcrowding. Customizable platform distribution would allow operators to choose between size, the number of levels, platforms per level, as well as seating configurations per platform, the company said.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Movie Theaters in Telangana to Reopen on December 4 with 50% capacity

Theprimetalks - 0
The wait is over. Movie Theaters in Telangana to Reopen on December 4 and marking the grand return of movies to the city’s silver...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.