As we all know, the film industry has been badly hit due to covid 19. The cinemas are finally re-opening in full capacity, almost a full year after a Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown forced them to close doors. In the midst of theaters reopening, a New Social Distancing Cinema Viewing Concept by Oma Cinema, which is under-development in Paris.

Ōma Cinema has shared architect Pierre Chican’s plans for the “new era of movie theaters,” The Oma Cinema vertical concept revolves around an intimate atmosphere created by a “platform” layout, offering a flexible seat arrangement in each “balcony” and projector positioning among special seating “pods”. It is being pegged as an additional solution to meet the COVID-19 pandemic imposed social distancing restrictions for cinema-goers, besides allowing audiences to get much closer to the screen and the action.

The New Social Distancing Cinema Viewing Concept of staggered platforms is aimed at the central positioning of the projector and would mean the audience flow into a cinema would be naturally managed without overcrowding. Customizable platform distribution would allow operators to choose between size, the number of levels, platforms per level, as well as seating configurations per platform, the company said.