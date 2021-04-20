New Page Experience Report in Google Search Console

A New Page Experience Report is now available in Google Search Console which combines the Core Web Vitals report with other page experience signals. The New Page Experience Report will measure the percentage of URLs on a website that offers a good experience based on an evaluation of the above factors. Website owners can also use the report to dig into the components of the Google Search Console page experience signal to gain additional insights on opportunities for improvement.

A New Page Experience Report is now live on Google Search Console which combines the Core Web Vitals report with other page experience signals are:

Mobile usability : A URL must have no mobile usability errors in order to qualify for Good status.

Security issues : Any security issues for a site disqualify all URLs on the site from a Good status.

HTTPS usage : A page must be served over HTTPS to be eligible for Good page experience status.

Ad Experience: A website must not use advertising techniques that are distracting, interrupting, or otherwise not conducive to a good user experience. If a site is flagged as having a bad ad experience, all pages on the site are considered as having a bad page experience.

Along with this update, the Search Performance report in Google Search Console has been updated with the ability to filter pages with a good page experience. This will help with keeping track of how the pages with a good experience compared to other pages on a website.