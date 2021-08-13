Advertisement

Nayanthara’s Netrikann Movie has premiered on Disney+Hotstar from today (13-08-2021). Netrikann, a Tamil remake of a Korean film is directed by Milind Rau, The story of Netrikann revolves around a blind woman who becomes a prime witness of a kidnap performed by a serial killer. Netrikann Movie Review, Story, Rating, Verdict.

Netrikann Movie Story:

Netrikann Story about Durga (Nayanthara), a visually challenged ex-cop is the prime witness in a hit-and-run case. However, further investigation reveals that the man accused in the case is a serial rapist. Can Durga, with help from a sincere cop Manikandan nab the criminal?. The cat-and-mouse chase between them forms the major crux of the Netrikann film.

Netrikann Movie Review and Rating:

Netrikann Movie Review:

The director Milind Raju adapts the Korean thriller Blind and he changes the script to suit the sensibilities of native audiences. He does infuse a few commercial elements and extracts the best of Nayanthara and She plays a visually challenged ex-cop and she shoulders the film with her appreciable performance. The way she portrays a blind woman is of the very best quality. She is ably supported by the supporting cast, which includes Ajmal Ameer, Manikandan, and others.

The first half of Netrikann manages to hold the attention of the audience. The investigation scenes featuring Manikandan and Durga in the second half add intrigue to the otherwise boring film. The Netrikann film again progresses on a predictable note until the pre-climax. There is a fair bit of action in the climax but it doesn’t excite or engage the viewers.

Netrikann Movie Verdict:

Overall, Nayanthara’s Netrikann is an Engaging Crime Thriller with power-packed performances of leading lady Nayanthara and the supporting cast. Watch Netrikann is streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages in Hotstar.

Netrikann Movie Rating: 2.5/5.