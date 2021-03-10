NETGEAR, the popular manufacturer of consumer networking gear, has announced the launch of the Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 router in India. The NETGEAR RAX20 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features a total throughput of 1.8Gbps, quad-core processors, WPA3 support, a USB 3.0 port, and more.

The Nighthawk RAX20 router is designed for small to medium homes that have an area of up to 1,500 sq. ft., with 20 or more connected devices. It supports Wi-Fi 6, otherwise known as the 802.11ax standard, and its quad-core processor is great for buffer-free multimedia streaming, online games, audio/video chat, etc.