Netflix now automatically download movies and tv shows

Netflix has brought in a new feature that will automatically download movies and TV shows. The Netflix new “Downloads for You” feature will help users in situations where they find themselves stuck without Internet access or in a long commute. Previously, the Smart Downloads feature on Netflix would automatically delete the episodes you’ve watched and would download the next episode of the said TV series.

However, this left Netflix movies without an automatic download feature. Now, Netflix’s Downloads For You feature will allow users to automatically download Netflix episodes and movies in order to watch later. This feature is only available for the Netflix Android app for now and it is not known when iOS or iPadOS users will get the new feature.

The Downloads For You feature is an opt-in feature that can be turned on inside the Netflix app.

In order to activate, users need to launch the Netflix App > Downloads > Toggle Downloads For You > Set the amount of storage space you want to dedicate to downloads.

Netflix says 3GB is enough for 12 movies and TV shows > Turn On.

Quite obviously, there is also an option of deactivating the Downloads for You Feature.

Users can toggle the feature from the Downloads menu within the Android app.

Users can also change the amount of storage it takes up from Downloads > Smart Downloads.

Netflix’s Downloads For You feature is being tested for iOS, according to reports. To give you an estimate, Netflix’s Smart Downloads feature took nearly seven months to transition from Android to iOS. “We want to make discovering your next new favorite series or film quick and easy whether you’re connected or not. Today we’re launching Downloads for You, a new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device based on your tastes,” Netflix‘s director of product innovation said in a blog post.