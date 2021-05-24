Nellore Teenagers Recreate Vakeel Saab Fights, a video is going viral all over social media. A group of Nellore teenagers has recreated the famous metro fight scene from the Vakeel Saab movie in their own locations. Be it the fast and slow-motion cuts, fight choreography, or synching it with music, these Nellore teenagers have done an exceptional job in making this video.

Eventually, this viral video reached film’s music director S Thaman as well. Impressed by their skills, Thaman S tweeted, “Seriously what did I see? These guys nailed those high-speed shots syncing the music to the shots. Wow… crazy.”

Popular Director Sai Rajesh was so impressed by their skills that he asked for their contact details. “What a talent. can someone DM me their contact details pls,” tweeted Sai Rajesh.