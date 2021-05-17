Narkuti deepti gets microsoft job offer at rs 2 cr per annum

It is well known that Indian students excel in the USA with their talent. Top companies hiring Indian students with high salaries. In That Case, Hyderabad Girl Narkuti Deepthi, a student got a job as a software engineer at the Microsoft headquarters in Seattle, USA. Narkuti Deepti Gets Microsoft Job Offer with a salary package of Rs. 2 crores per year. Narkuti Deepti completed an MS (Computers) at the University of Florida in February 2021.
But before that, Narkuti Deepti got a job in a campus interview. During the University of Florida campus interviews, Narkuti Deepti Gets Job Offers from Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and Amazon. Deepthi, however, turned to a job at Microsoft. Meanwhile, The Microsoft company representatives selected Narkuti Deepti in the Software Development Engineer (SDE) Grade-2 category. Deepthi Narkuti will take over the job at Microsoft headquarters on the 17th of May.
Narkuti Deepti Gets Microsoft Job offer:
Narkuti Deepti’s father Dr. Venkanna (forensic expert) is leading the close teams in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate and when it comes to Deepthi, after completing B.Tech, she worked as a software engineer at JP Morgan and resigned from the job 3 years later and went to the USA to do MS and She completed her MS there and got a job with a huge package of salary in a campus interview. out of 300 selected at the University of Florida, Narkuti Deepthi received the highest annual salary.