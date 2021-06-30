Advertisement

Victory Venkatesh’s much-anticipated film, Narappa Movie Censored with U/A Certificate from the Censor Board of Hyderabad and is gearing up for its release. The makers will now begin their promotions very soon. #Narappa is Censored with U/A. See you soon!!, Suresh Productions Tweeted.

Narappa Movie Censored with U/A Certificate:

Narappa Movie is Directed by Srikanth Addala and produced by Suresh Babu and Kalaipuli S Thanu, Narappa is the official remake of Tamil Blockbuster, Asuran starring Dhanush. It is the story of a farmer who is on a run to save his family after his son murdered a wealthy upper-caste landlord.