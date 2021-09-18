Telugu girl nandita crowned miss universe singapore 2021

Advertisement

Another Telugu girl had earned a name for herself in a beauty pageant. Nandita Crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2021. She came in first place in a beauty competition hosted at the National Museum in Singapore. Nandita Banna started shortly after earning the title that she plans to use the opportunity to address concerns in Singapore such as racism.

Nandita Banna as well as her family moved to Singapore 25 years back. Nandita, who is 21 years old, is now enrolled in a business analytics degree at Singapore Management University. She also enjoys picking up new talents, such as coding. Skating, cooking, as well as dancing, are some of her favorite pastimes.

Nandita was chosen for the title from among 8 finalists in the contest. Her parents, Madhuri and Govardhan, belong to Srikakulam, Andhrapradesh. She would represent Singapore in the Miss Universe beauty contest to be held in Eilat, Israel in December this year. Nandita volunteers at Care Corner Singapore, where Nandita Banna mentors elementary school kids and assists them in learning life skills.

Nandita Banna starred in a tv commercial for Singapore’s Housing as well as Development Board last year. She also was involved in Vogue Singapore’s December 2020-January 2021 edition.