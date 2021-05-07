Namitha theatre ott platform launched by namitha

Indian Actress Namitha Launched a New OTT platform named Namitha Theatre, it is known that during the pandemic, all theatres are closed and movie lovers turned their heads towards OTT platforms to enjoy their favourite movies and shows.

Namitha made the official announcement on the same on Wednesday. In association with a software engineer Ravi Varma, Namitha is starting this new OTT platform. The actress Namitha wanted to showcase short stories and movies based on true incidents through the Namitha Theatre OTT platform. It is the first-ever platform dedicated to such concepts.

Sharing why she chose to be part of the initiative, Namita said, “I always wanted to help newcomers – both actors and directors – make their mark in the film industry. Through this Namitha Theatre OTT platform, we will also be helping small-scale producers release their movies. We are looking for the perfect date to announce the first batch of content that will stream on Namitatheatre.com.”

Ravi Varma, the Namita Theatre OTT’s managing director, added, “One of our focuses is to showcase new talents who have gained experience from reputed film institutions and to promote them.”