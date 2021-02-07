Nagarjuna Sagar people have opportunity to show gratitude to KCR: Gutha

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Sunday said the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency have an opportunity to express their gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his efforts in solving the issues in Nalgonda district and placing it on the development path.

Speaking after inspecting the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s public meeting at Haliya, Sukender Reddy said Chandrashekhar Rao will address the public meeting after laying the foundation stones for lift irrigation schemes on February 10. He also urged the officials who were present to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience during the public meeting.

The Telangana State government, he said, focused on providing irrigation facilities to all the areas in the district, and hence was taking up lift irrigation schemes in addition to existing irrigation projects. “Nellikallu lift irrigation scheme is a gift to the farmers in Nagarjuna Sagar area,” he said, adding that former MLA Nomula Narsimahaiah had pursued the implementation of the irrigation scheme till his last breath.

He said Telangana was in the second position in the country in paddy procurement following an improved irrigation facility, he added. The district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Former MLC Karne Prabhakar, Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath and others were also present.