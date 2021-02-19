Home MovieReviews Naandhi Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk
Naandhi Review: Allari Naresh’s strong performance keeps this drama afloat.

By Theprimetalks

-

Naandhi Telugu Movie 2021 is an action crime thriller film directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Vegesna. Naandhi Movie Cast Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda, while Harish Uthaman and Praveen play supporting roles. Naandhi Movie Released in Theaters today (19-02-2021) and Received Positive Talk from the Audience. let’s see Naandhi Movie Review, Rating, Story, below:

Naandhi Movie Story: Bandi Surya Prakash (Allari Naresh), a happy-go-lucky software engineer who is newly married, is wrongly framed in the murder case of Senior Advocate and Human Rights activist Raja Gopal (CVL Narasimha Rao). His life turns upside down. His family is lost. The love of his life leaves him. He remains all alone in jail for five years. He gets a breather in the form of advocate Adya (Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar). How does Surya Prakash fight against the system and the corrupt police officer Kishore (Harish Uthaman) is Naandhi all about?

Naandhi is a good attempt that is hard-hitting. For every law point narrated on screen, the director managed to explain the logic behind it. The first half of Naandhi is packed with all the ingredients. An emotional family track followed by a small love story and the film’s mood changes after the crime angle taking the lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar carries the second half on her shoulders and takes the court scenes to the next level. All the court interrogation scenes are thought provocative.

The director connected all the dots well and kept the audience amazed. The film takes a slight dip after the pre-climax court episodes. However, the climax takes the film to an appreciable level. The best part of Naandhi is the major plot and the conflict point was never diverted and deviated because of the unwanted stuff. The director kept the film to the point though it happened on a serious note.

Naandhi Movie Verdict: OverAll, Naandhi is a dark and interesting courtroom drama with a good premise. After watching the film, one cannot expect anyone other than Allari Naresh to essay the role of Surya Prakash on screen.

Naandhi Movie Rating: 3/5.

