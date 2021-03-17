MX TakaTak Launched MY Home an influencer collaborative space

The short-format video app MX TakaTak launched My Home, a content creator collective that will see influencers come together week on week, to collaborate and help each other amass more followers. MX TakaTak My Home is a month-long activity that will see a fresh churn of content creation every day, with a dedicated team giving the KOLs all the professional support/assistance they require. Spread across entertainment hubs – Mumbai and Delhi, these 2 luxurious homes will host 15 audience favorites every week.

Elaborating on the same, Janhavi Parikh, business head, MX TakaTak said, “My Home has been devised to offer our content creators an equal opportunity for growth. The doors of this house will be open for those creators who are passionate about their craft, who are consistent with their videos, and those who want to pioneer change in digital content consumption. This house is about creating a collaborative environment that encourages our digital enthusiasts to produce compelling content to entertain India.”

Some of the influencers who are a part of MX TakaTak My Home Delhi include Oye Indori, Sofia Ansari, Wish Rathod, Mahira Khan, Deepak Joshi, Vishal Bhatt, and Mihir Gupta amongst others.