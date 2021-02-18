Home News MX Player Topped the OTT platform with 27.43 Million Unique Viewership
MX Player Topped the OTT platform with 27.43 Million Unique Viewership

COTT Week 6: MX Player Topped the OTT platform with 27.43 Million unique viewership

In the 6th week of COTT MX Player was the top platform with 27.43 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 4.78%. In the last week, the Mx player was in the 3rd position with only 2,35% and now it has jumped up to 1st place. The 2nd place is taken by Disney+ Hotstar with 3.49% whereas the 3rd place is taken by Voot with 3.31% followed by Sony Liv with 2.38% and Zee5 with 1.49%.

Jeet Ki Zid was the top show with 26.42 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 4.61% in COTT week 6’ 2021. The new series Live Telecast streaming on Disney+ Hotstar has taken the 2nd position with 4.41%, Live Telecast is a 2021 Indian Tamil-language horror thriller streaming television series written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and stars Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, and Anandhi in the lead roles. College romance season 2 was in 3rd place with 4.32% followed by Trepallum with 4.13% and The legend of hanuman with 3.91%.

The Legend of Hanuman was the top binged show with 8.87 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 1.54% in COTT week 6’2021. Trepallum was in 2nd place with 1.31% followed by Live telecast with 1.27% and College romance with 1.29%.

