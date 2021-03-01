MX Player and Applause Entertainment unveil trailer for the upcoming tech crime thriller ‘Chakravyuh’

Mumbai: Applause Entertainment and MX Player today unveiled the gripping trailer of their upcoming original urban tech crime thriller Chakravyuh. The latest offering is an adaptation of the popular crime thriller book ‘Anti – Social Network’ by Piyush Jha. The series takes the audience through a never-seen before the world of cybercrime and exploitation through the lens of the lead character Inspector Virkar, his tech junkie partner Richard and the beautiful psychiatrist Naina. Directed by Sajit Warrier and written by Karan Shah and Chaitanya Chopra, the eight episodic series is helmed by Prateik Babbar and also stars Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Pandit, Ruhi Singh, Asif Basra, Gopal Dutt, Anjali Singh, MahirPandi, Ankit Narang, and Ayesha Kanga in pivotal roles.

Chakravyuh is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kailash and Arti Surendranath’sMayavid Online and will be streaming on MX Player.

Adding to the new offerings of Applause entertainment, the house behind popularly and critically acclaimed shows like ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, ‘Criminal Justice’, Bhaukaal, ‘Hostages’, and ‘City of Dreams’ amongst others, the series will be available exclusively on MX Player.

Youtube link: