Marking the occasion of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s birth anniversary, Telugu Film Industry Planning Grand 12 Hours Non-Stop Musical Tribute To SP Balasubrahmanyam on 4th June 2021. SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25, 2020, due to COVID-19 related complications. A 12-hour live program from 10 am to 10 pm will be organized in which, several Telugu actors, directors, producers, music directors, and songwriters are going to take part. Amid Covid-19, the event is being carried out virtually.

Music Director RP Patnaik said, “We have decided to do a big tribute program for the legendary singer on June 4 where the whole industry is involved. Our Association, Directors Association, Producers, Music Directors, Songwriters, etc will participate in this. We want everyone to see this non-stop program and make it a success. We will provide updates on this from time to time. “

A Musical Tribute To SP Balasubrahmanyam:

To celebrate the contribution of SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) to the Indian music industry, the Telugu composers are coming up with Non-stop musical tributes. The event is supported by Movie Artists Association, Film Directors Association, and other associated organizations within the Telugu film industry. Meanwhile, SPB fans are waiting for this big day to recollect his memorable songs.