Home Telangana Musical Night at Moazzam Jahi Market Hyderabad on March 7
NewsTelangana

Musical Night at Moazzam Jahi Market Hyderabad on March 7

the musical program at Moazzam Jahi Market on March 7 at 6.30 pm.

By Theprimetalks

-

Musical night at moazzam jahi market hyderabad on march 7
Musical Night at Moazzam Jahi Market Hyderabad on March 7

Music enthusiasts have the treat to look forward to as the Government of Telangana and GHMC collaborate with Surmandal, a city-based music organization, to conduct Guldasta, a Musical Night at Moazzam Jahi Market on March 7 at 6.30 pm.

A tribute to the late BP Singh, the ex-director of VST Industries, known for his contributions to the spread of art and culture nationwide, this event will feature Vibha Hegde, a talented Hindustani vocalist along with Arnab Bhattacharya on Sarod. Poorva Guru will perform Sufi and Ghazals at the same event. A 52-year-old organization, Surmandal featured several top artists of the nation along with giving a platform to budding musicians.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Meet 10 Hyderabad Billionaires Who Listed on Hurun Global Rich 2021

Theprimetalks -
Hyderabad has not only been consistently attracting investments but creating billionaires year-on-year. The latest and the 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List 2021...
Read more
Politics

Revanth Reddy Padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad

Theprimetalks -
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MP Revanth Reddy started padayatra from Achampet in Mahabubnagar district to Hyderabad to express solidarity with...
Read more
News

People Showed Resilience amid Covid-19: Dr MS Reddy

Theprimetalks -
During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which necessitated lockdowns and forced individuals, especially children and the elderly to remain indoors for months, there...
Read more
Telangana

GHMC plans to hold breast cancer screening camp for sanitary workers

Theprimetalks -
Coinciding with World Cancer Day, the Serilingampally zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to conduct a breast cancer screening camp for...
Read more
News

AI Integrated PET-CT launched at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad

Theprimetalks -
A State-of-the-Art ‘Artificial Intelligence integrated PET-CT’ was inaugurated by Sri Dr. G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana...
Read more
News

Telangana govt issues order permitting 100% occupancy in theatres

Theprimetalks -
The Telangana State government has issued orders permitting theatre owners to screen movies with 100 percent occupancy. Following relaxations given by the Ministry of...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.