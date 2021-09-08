Mukku avinash gets engaged with anuja

Advertisement

Popular television comedian Avinash, who is more familiar as Mukku Avinash, is all set to get married soon and Mukku Avinash gets Engaged with his childhood friend Anuja in an intimate ceremony. He posted photos of his engagement on social media and confirmed his engagement and wedding.

Mukku Avinash started his journey from ETV Show Jabardasth and rose to fame with Bigg Boss Telugu 4 reality show. He caught the attention of everyone with his excellent comedy timing and proved that he is unique in doing comedy. Avinash is receiving congratulatory messages from his friends, colleges, and fans. Sreemukhi, Noel, Mehboob Dilse among others, sent their best wishes to Mukku Avinash.

“When the right person enters your life.. there’s no much waiting. Our families met and we’ve met! It was a simple yet intimate engagement. You all have asked me many times “Pelli epudu ani?” Athi twaralo Naa Anuja tho! Epati lage mee blessings untai ani korukuntu..Mee Mukku Avinash. Sorry. Mee Anuja Avinash,” Avinash wrote on Instagram.