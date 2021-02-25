Mubi is now available on Airtel Xstream in India

Mumbai: MUBI, the curated film streaming service, is now available through Airtel Partner Channels on Airtel Xstream, India’s newest OTT distribution platform.

Through Airtel Xstream, members of MUBI can enjoy a new hand-picked film every single day, along with thousands of other titles spanning the best of international and Indian cinema, each one carefully selected by its curators.

Current and upcoming highlights include Diego Maradona (2019) from Asif Kapadia, Rupert Goold’s award-winning Judy (2019), Ashim Ahluwalia’s Indian drama Miss Lovely (2012), Salim Ahmed’s Adaminte Makan Abu (2011), Cathy Yan’s debut feature Dead Pigs (2018), and the Tamil-langauge thriller Uriyadi (2016) written, directed and produced by Vijay Kumar.

Efe Cakarel, Founder and CEO of MUBI, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with Airtel to bring MUBI to Airtel Xstream. MUBI is an ever-changing curation of incredible movies. Beautiful, interesting, and always hand-picked by us. And our new channel brings all these films to all Xstream viewers. From forgotten gems to modern masterpieces, from all over the world. As well as a wide selection of India’s greatest ever cinema. We can’t wait for you to start watching.”

Speaking about this partnership, Sudipta Banerjee, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Wynk Music & Airtel Xstream App, said, ”We’re thrilled to partner with MUBI and bring award-winning and distinguished content for airtel’s 335 million+ subscribers. Our audience is always on the lookout for something unique, and with MUBI, we aim to deliver just that experience – be it regional cinema or hand-picked oscar-nominated drama. We feel very strongly about making the Airtel Xstream app a hub for Indians to watch the content of all kinds and only pay for what they consume. We look forward to making the Indian OTT space more inclusive and dynamic to a diverse audience, such as ours.”