Mr Pregnant Title Glimpse: Syed Sohel as Pregnant Man

Mr Pregnant Title Glimpse: The Big Boss Telugu 4 fame Syed Sohel Ryan’s upcoming movie has been titled as “Mr Pregnant” is being produced under the Mic TV Movies banner with Annappareddy Appi Reddy and Ravi Reddy Sajjala as producers. Debutante Srinivas Vinjanampati is directing the movie which is touted to be an interesting and unique storyline. The title ‘Mr Pregnant’ seems to be a quirky one and the team is excited to be part of the experimental subject.

By going Mr Pregnant Title Glimpse shows Syed Sohel is playing the role of a pregnant man and his character has been extraordinarily crafted. “The Mr pregnant movie is being made for kids and adults alike and he’s very confident about the movie faring really well at the box office. Rupa Koduvayur is the love interest of Syed Sohel. The filming of the movie is in its last stages and the producers are eager to release it at the earliest,” said director Srinivas Vinjanampati.

Other characters in the Mr pregnant Film include Suhasini Maniratnam, Ali, Brahmaji, Raja Raveendra, Harsha Chemudu, Abhishek Reddy, Avinash Reddy among others in key roles. Cinematography by Nizar Shafi.