Motorola 4K Android TV Stick launched in India for Rs. 3999

Flipkart has launched Motorola 4K Android TV Stick in India. It has a Cortex A53 quad-core 64-bit processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU, runs Android 9.0 OS with built-in Chromecast that allows users to project their mobile screens onto the TV. It is equipped with 2 GB RAM, supports up to 4K / 2160P 60 frames per second Ultra HD viewing experience. The stick also supports the HDR10 and HLG video formats and has hotkeys for popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and YouTube.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick 4K specifications

2160P / 1080P / 720P at 60 frames per second, HDR10, HLG support

2GHz Quad-core Cortex A53 64-bit processor, 850MHz Mali G31 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android 9.0

Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz dual-band (Broadcom)

Chromecast built-in, Google Home

Voice control Voice-controlled through Google Assistant and Android mobile app remote, Hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, YouTube

Dolby audio

The Motorola Streaming Device 4K will be available on Flipkart from March 15, 2021, priced at Rs. 3,999. Commenting on the launch, Chanakya Gupta, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, said:

This offering, in partnership with Motorola, is the latest in our efforts to bring the best products with strong value propositions to consumers. There has been a notable rise in demand for in-home video entertainment solutions since the pandemic began, and TV streaming sticks have become even more widely popular as a result. It is a great time for brands to enter the segment. Motorola is a globally reputed and trusted brand, and the Motorola TV stick is a great option for consumers wanting to enjoy their favorite video content at home.

Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, said: Motorola products address key consumer needs. With India being one of the fastest-growing over-the-top (OTT) markets in the world with relatively low smart TV penetration, we believe that the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick addresses a key consumer need with its best-in-class features such as a Cortex A53 quad-core processor, built-in Chromecast, support for Ultra-HD content and more.

We are delighted to augment our relationship with another meaningful addition to the Motorola product portfolio on Flipkart and are confident that it will enable more consumers to enjoy their preferred content, at their convenience across various popular OTT platforms available in the country.