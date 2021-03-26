Moto G50 5G Smartphone Launched, Price at Rs. 42,500

Along with the Moto G100, Motorola also introduced Moto G50 5G smartphone. It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ max vision 90Hz refresh rate screen, is powered by the latest Snapdragon 480 SoC with support for 5G SA/NSA, 4GB of RAM, packs 48MP main + 5MP macro + 2MP depth cameras, and a 13MP front camera. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W charging, but comes with a 10W charger in the box.

Moto G50 Specifications: 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 540 CPUs) with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, 2MP depth, and 5MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Bottom-ported speaker with smart PA

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dimensions:164.9 x 74.9 x 8.95 mm; Weight: 192g

Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. The Moto G50 comes in Steel Grey and Aqua Green colors, is priced starting at €249.99 (US$ 294 / Rs. 21,340 approx.), and will roll out in Europe in the coming weeks.