Moto G100 with 5000mAh Battery Launched, Price at Rs. 42,770

The Moto G100 phone comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel 121° ultra-wide-angle lens that is also capable of capturing 2.8cm macro images, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a ToF sensor, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the power button, and pack a 5000mAh battery with 20W turbocharging.

Moto G100 Specifications:

6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 560 nits brightness, HDR10, DCI-P3 Color Gamut

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with micrSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

64MP Quad Pixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, 16MP 117° ultra-wide-angle lens with PDAF, 2.8cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, TOF advanced Laser Autofocus, audio zoom, Ring flash

16MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 118° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button

3.5mm audio jack, Bottom-ported speaker

Splash resistant (P2i)

Dimensions:168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69mm; Weight: 207g

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C

5000mAh (Typical) battery with 20W turbocharging.

Moto G100 Price and availability:

The Moto G100 comes in Iridescent Ocean and Iridescent Sky colors, is priced at €499.99 (US$ 588 / Rs. 42,770 approx.) / £449.99 (US$ 618 / Rs. 44,920 approx.) and is rolling out in Europe, UK, and Latin America. The phone includes the Ready For dock and a connector cable.

The company also introduced Ready For dock, which holds the smartphone in portrait or landscape mode, flexible hinge design, and an integrated fan that keeps things cool while keeping your workspace free from clutter. Soon the company plans to add additional flexibility to the platform by allowing wireless accessibility from a PC.

It is also working on new Ready For experiences to the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR smart glasses, which would allow for extended Ready For mobile desktop, video, gaming, and entertainment experiences in augmented reality when connecting the moto g100 to monitors, keyboards, and Lenovo’s AR glasses. The Ready For dock will work with moto g100 and Motorola edge+.