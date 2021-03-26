Home Technology Moto G100 with 5000mAh Battery Launched, Price at Rs. 42,770
NewsTechnology

Moto G100 with 5000mAh Battery Launched, Price at Rs. 42,770

Moto G100 Smartphone with 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Snapdragon 870 5G, 16MP + 8MP dual front cameras, 5000mAh battery announced.

By Theprimetalks

-

Moto g100

Motorola announced Moto G100, the company’s latest mid-range 5G smartphone, as expected. It is the global version of the Motorola edge s that was introduced in China earlier this year. It packs a 6.7-inch 21:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel 100° ultra-wide front cameras inside the punch hole. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM for global markets and up to 12GB RAM in Brazil, 5G SA/NSA support with Snapdragon X55 Modem, and runs Android 11.

 

Moto G100

The Moto G100 phone comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel 121° ultra-wide-angle lens that is also capable of capturing 2.8cm macro images, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a ToF sensor,  features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the power button, and pack a 5000mAh battery with 20W turbocharging.

Moto G100 Specifications:

  • 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels)  Full HD+ LCD screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 560 nits brightness, HDR10, DCI-P3 Color Gamut
  • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
  •  8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with micrSD
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano /  microSD)
  • Android 11
  • 64MP Quad Pixel  rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, 16MP 117° ultra-wide-angle lens with PDAF, 2.8cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, TOF advanced Laser Autofocus, audio zoom, Ring flash
  • 16MP Quad Pixel  front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 118° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button
  • 3.5mm audio jack, Bottom-ported speaker
  • Splash resistant (P2i)
  • Dimensions:168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69mm; Weight: 207g
  • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C
  • 5000mAh (Typical) battery with 20W turbocharging.

Moto G100 Price and availability:

The Moto G100 comes in Iridescent Ocean and Iridescent Sky colors, is priced at €499.99 (US$ 588 / Rs. 42,770 approx.) / £449.99 (US$ 618 / Rs. 44,920 approx.) and is rolling out in Europe, UK, and Latin America. The phone includes the Ready For dock and a connector cable.

Moto G100

The company also introduced Ready For dock, which holds the smartphone in portrait or landscape mode, flexible hinge design, and an integrated fan that keeps things cool while keeping your workspace free from clutter. Soon the company plans to add additional flexibility to the platform by allowing wireless accessibility from a PC.

It is also working on new Ready For experiences to the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR smart glasses, which would allow for extended Ready For mobile desktop, video, gaming, and entertainment experiences in augmented reality when connecting the moto g100 to monitors, keyboards, and Lenovo’s AR glasses. The Ready For dock will work with moto g100 and Motorola edge+.

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Moto G50 5G Smartphone Launched, Price at Rs. 42,500

Theprimetalks -
Along with the Moto G100, Motorola also introduced Moto G50 5G smartphone. It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ max vision 90Hz refresh rate screen, is...
Read more
News

Moto G10 Power Unboxing and First Impressions

Theprimetalks -
Motorola has launched the Moto G10 Power along with the G30, making this is the company’s second phone to pack a 6000mAh battery after...
Read more
News

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick launched in India for Rs. 3999

Theprimetalks -
Flipkart has launched Motorola 4K Android TV Stick in India. It has a Cortex A53 quad-core 64-bit processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU, runs...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.