Mosagallu Movie Review: Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Agarwal starrer ‘Mosagallu‘ pushed the audience as a huge film was directed by Hollywood director Jeffrey Gee Chin. Vishnu worked as a snowmaker on the 24 Frames Factory, AVA Entertainment banner. Music provided by Sam CS. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty played a pivotal role. It stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Agarwal as Akka Taummullu. The Mosagallu movie is set against the backdrop of the biggest IT scam in the world. Mosagallu Movie Released in theaters on (19-03-2021) has Received Positive Talk from movie lovers. Let’s see Mosagallu Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk below:

Mosagallu Movie Story:

Arjun (Manchu Vishnu), Anu (Kajal Aggarwal) are twins born into a middle-class family. Of these two, Anu is bigger than Arjun. Their father is Tanikella Bharani. His family takes to the streets when he is betrayed by a man who lives by faith and righteousness. They have been living in a slum area in Raniganj for a long time. However, Arjun, who grew up, comes to Hyderabad for a job. Arjun works in a call center and earns a lot of money for his family and aims to become a millionaire anyway.

Arjun, who has good language skills, works in a call center and steals data, and commits big scams. Seeing his skill, Vijay (Navdeep), the owner of the call center, offers to carry out a huge scam, and the two hands make a 70-30 deal and open the door to the biggest scam of looting dollars from Americans. Together with Arjun’s sister, he takes care of all the affairs related to this massive scam. The scandal that began with the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) extorting money from Americans is now emerging as a large company. $300 million (Rs 2,600 crore) is being scammed by threatening the American people in the name of tax.

The twist in the film is that ACP Kumar (Sunil Shetty) enters the field as the officer who cracks this scam. ACP Kumar bravely unleashes Arjun’s fraud and finally arrests him despite all the difficulties from the top officers. Did Arjun get out of this case with more power of money .. or not? What is the situation? Did Arjun’s father, who honestly wanted to make money, know about this huge scam? What do you know? That is the story of the Mosagallu movie.

The director Jeffrey Gee Chin made the story interesting by showing how an ordinary middle-class man committed a scam worth thousands of crores of rupees. The online scams that are taking place in today’s world and the problems that people are facing due to them have been shown to be blindfolded. An attempt was made to show the story closer to reality rather than as a commercial.

The Pre-interval scenes, climax are highlighted. The main attraction of the film is Kajal Aggarwal’s and Manchu Vishnu did justice to their characters. The role of Sunil Shetty as an ACP officer is a plus for the film. Although the roles of Navdeep and Naveen Chandra are important, Another attraction for Victory Venkatesh‘s voice-over to the film. The Mosagallu Movie background score gave a bit of a thrilling experience. The dialogues that make people think of money magic are impressive. Mosagallu Movie Hit or Flop that Depends upon Films Box-Office Collections.

Mosagallu Movie Verdict:

Overall, Mosagallu about fraudsters who have committed huge scams in India has satirised the Indian law system in a way that shows them enjoying the luxury life and showing off comfortably outside.

Mosagallu Movie Rating: 3/5.