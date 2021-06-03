Money Heist Season 5 First Look Pictures Released by Netflix

Netflix has revealed Money Heist Season 5 First Look Pictures which will be the show’s final season on the streaming platform. So, Netflix recently revealed that Money Heist Season 5 will be released in two parts – Part 1 of Season 5 will be released on September 3rd, and Part 2 released on December 3rd, 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 First Look Pictures show the heist turning into an all-out war, with the Gang all armed and ready to fight for their lives. We see the Professor face-to-face with Sierra as she finds his hideout, and Lisbon safe inside the bank again.

Money Heist Season 5 First Look Pictures:

Money Heist follows the story of a gang of robbers who pull off elaborate bank heists masterminded by the mysterious Professor. In the Money Heist final season, the Gang has been locked down in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and ends up facing a powerful enemy: the army.