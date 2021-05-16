HomeWeb SeriesMoney Heist Part 5 Wraps Shoot: The entire cast posed together
Money Heist Part 5 Wraps Shoot: The entire cast posed together

By Theprimetalks

-

Money heist part 5 wraps shoot

The Popular Netflix series “Money Heist” (La Casa de Papel) has wrapped shooting its season 5, Yes Finally, Money Heist Part 5 Wraps Shoot, Netflix revealed by sharing picture Wrote “What started as a heist, ended as a family,”  “It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends.” Netflix tweeted.

Netflix’s Money Heist Part 5 Wraps Shoot:

In a heartwarming click shared by the streaming platform, Netflix on its social media handles, the entire cast, in their iconic red jumpsuits, is seen sharing a candid moment for Money Heist Part 5 Wraps Shoot, last time on set. Money Heist is Netflix’s most successful Spanish web series to date and was its top non-English-language project until the French series Lupin debuted in December.

Money Heist Series centers on a group of misfit con artists and robbers who convene under the guidance of the Professor to rob major banks in Spain. Netflix Money Heist series originated on Spanish network Antena 3 to lukewarm ratings before Netflix swooped in and breathed new life into the program, transforming it into the biggest show to ever emerge from the Spanish market,

