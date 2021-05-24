Money heist part 5 release date announcement teaser

HomeEntertainmentMoney Heist Part 5 Release Date Announcement Teaser
Money Heist Season 5 will stream in two parts. While the first part will arrive on September 3, the second part will premiere on December 3, 2021.

Netflix announced Money Heist Part 5 Release Date Announcement with a heart-thumping teaser. This time, the gang is back with more firepower and anger. They aren’t going to forget Nairobi’s sacrifice. It is beyond robbery now. Money Heist Part 5 teaser has many happy and sad moments scattered all over it. The good part about the Money Heist Part 5 teaser is the way it captures the emotions of every gang member in slow motion, each one fighting to avenge a personal loss.

Money Heist Part 5 Release Date:

Through the Money Heist 5 teaser, Netflix also revealed that Money Heist Season 5 will stream in two parts. While the first part will arrive on September 3, the second part will premiere on December 3, 2021.

