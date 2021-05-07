Former maldives president mohamed nasheed injured in bomb blast

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed injured in a Bomb explosion on Thursday evening. The Bomb blast took place near his car. “Following an explosion on Neeloafaru Magu in Malé, Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital,” the Maldives Police tweeted.

Following an explosion on Neeloafaru Magu in Malé, Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital.

1/2 — Maldives Police (@PoliceMv) May 6, 2021

“Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President Mohamed Nasheed this evening,” the country’s foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, a member of Nasheed’s Maldivian Democratic Party, said in a tweet. “Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families.”

I strongly, wholeheartedly condemn the attack aimed at my fmr running mate & predecessor @MohamedNasheed. The propagation of hate in Maldivian politics must end, & we must find ways to unite & work together, rather than divide. My prayers are with him, the SPG, & their families. — Mohamed Waheed (@DrWaheedH) May 6, 2021

Mohamed Nasheed was taken to ADK Hospital in Male where he is receiving treatment now, According to sources, Nasheed has sustained many superficial wounds, and a deep cut on his arm. His vital signs are good and there seems to be no serious injury to his internal organs.