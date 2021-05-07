Former maldives president mohamed nasheed injured in bomb blast

HomePoliticsFormer Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed injured in Bomb Blast
Speaker of Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed injured in a bomb blast and he is in hospital for treatment.

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed injured in a Bomb explosion on Thursday evening. The Bomb blast took place near his car. “Following an explosion on Neeloafaru Magu in Malé, Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital,” the Maldives Police tweeted.

“Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President Mohamed Nasheed this evening,” the country’s foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, a member of Nasheed’s Maldivian Democratic Party, said in a tweet. “Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families.”

Mohamed Nasheed was taken to ADK Hospital in Male where he is receiving treatment now, According to sources, Nasheed has sustained many superficial wounds, and a deep cut on his arm. His vital signs are good and there seems to be no serious injury to his internal organs.

