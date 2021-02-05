Modi government causing loss to the nation: cpi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move towards privatisation of public sector entities was causing loss to the nation, stated the CPI state assistant secretary K Sambasiva Rao. He said the BJP led NDA government was trying to dilute the public sector to promote corporate companies in the country. The Central government was allowing expropriation of public sector assets to the private corporate firms in the name of economic reforms.

The Narendra Modi government, which failed on many fronts, was trying to sell the public sector companies and assets to bridge the financial deficit. The NDA government has also diluted as many as 44 Labour Laws with amendments aimed at restricting the rights of workers, he alleged speaking at the party meeting here on Friday.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi must remember that by increasing the wealth of private corporate firms he could not achieve nation’s growth. The BJP government which was privatising the public sector firms now wants to allow corporate companies monopoly in farming by passing the Farm Laws, he noted.

Sambasiva Rao wanted the party workers to show their strength in the ensuing elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation and Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates MLC Constituency. The party senior leaders Puvvada Nageswar Rao, B Hemanth Rao and others were present.