Home News Modi Government causing loss to the nation: CPI
NewsTelangana

Modi Government causing loss to the nation: CPI

By Theprimetalks

-

Modi government causing loss to the nation: cpi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move towards privatisation of public sector entities was causing loss to the nation, stated the CPI state assistant secretary K Sambasiva Rao. He said the BJP led NDA government was trying to dilute the public sector to promote corporate companies in the country. The Central government was allowing expropriation of public sector assets to the private corporate firms in the name of economic reforms.

The Narendra Modi government, which failed on many fronts, was trying to sell the public sector companies and assets to bridge the financial deficit. The NDA government has also diluted as many as 44 Labour Laws with amendments aimed at restricting the rights of workers, he alleged speaking at the party meeting here on Friday.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi must remember that by increasing the wealth of private corporate firms he could not achieve nation’s growth. The BJP government which was privatising the public sector firms now wants to allow corporate companies monopoly in farming by passing the Farm Laws, he noted.

Sambasiva Rao wanted the party workers to show their strength in the ensuing elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation and Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates MLC Constituency. The party senior leaders Puvvada Nageswar Rao, B Hemanth Rao and others were present.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Telangana to vaccinate police, municipal and PR staff in next few weeks: Eatala

Theprimetalks - 0
The Health Department is set to launch Covid vaccination to frontline workers drawn from various government departments including police, municipal administration, and Panchayat Raj...
Read more
News

Four held for transporting ammonium nitrate illegally in Suryapet

Theprimetalks - 0
Suryapet police on Friday arrested four persons and seized three tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which is used for preparing explosives while being transported illegally...
Read more
Telangana

Telangana slashes Eamcet syllabus

Theprimetalks - 0
Students appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will not have to scan the entire syllabus...
Read more
Education

TSPSC to hold certificate verification for LT, VA posts on Feb 10

Theprimetalks - 0
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold certificate verification for recruitment to the posts of the lab technician and veterinary assistant in PV...
Read more
Telangana

GHMC plans to hold breast cancer screening camp for sanitary workers

Theprimetalks - 0
Coinciding with World Cancer Day, the Serilingampally zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to conduct a breast cancer screening camp for...
Read more
News

AI Integrated PET-CT launched at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad

Theprimetalks - 0
A State-of-the-Art ‘Artificial Intelligence integrated PET-CT’ was inaugurated by Sri Dr. G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.