Kriti Sanon’s Mimi Movie Leaked online before release?

Advertisement

Just a few days before the official release of Kriti Sanon’s Mimi Movie Leaked online, The pirated version of the Mimi film links on Telegram on 26 July. Telegram is the messaging app where the pirated content is available in the form of torrents. Although there is still no official confirmation from the makers of the film, sources close to the producers said that the MIMI film has been pirated and the Filmmakers are looking at taking legal in the case.

Advertisement

Piracy has been a menace that the film industry has been trying to fight for a really long time and various reports have suggested that OTT releases of films are more susceptible to piracy therefore, stringent laws need to come into place. Films lose substantial business to piracy with the digital release, the loss can go up to over 60%.

Mimi Movie Leaked online before release?

The Mimi film stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak in key roles has Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi deals with a young woman who becomes a surrogate mother for an American couple.