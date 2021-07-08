Advertisement

Kriti Sanon has finally unveiled Mimi First Look Poster, presented by Jio Studios Dinesh Vijan. The actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account to share a motion poster and an official First Look. In the Mimi First Look poster, the actress Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a sky blue outfit which totally blends with the background colour. The tagline of the film reads: “Nothing like what you are expecting.”

Kriti Sanon’s character looks baffled and shocked in the poster. The actress’ Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon was quick to drop a comment on the poster. “(It’s) Going to be the best,” wrote Nupur. Sharing the first look, Kriti Sanon wrote, “This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned.”

Kriti Sanon’s Mimi First Look Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon had said that working on Mimi was “a learning experience”. She had shared a bunch of pictures from the set on Instagram in March last year. “The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast and crew,” Kriti Sanon had written alongside the pictures with the team. “It’s such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi this one is too close to my heart,” Kriti had added.