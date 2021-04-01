Microsoft Cortana App Shut Down on Android and iOS

Just as Apple’s digital assistant is Siri and Amazon’s digital assistant is Alexa, Microsoft offered Cortana. While Cortana is quite well integrated into the Windows desktop OS, the smartphone world is quite different. Microsoft did not find much success with the Cortana app, and as a result of not gaining a big enough user base, Microsoft has decided to end the app.

While the Microsoft Cortana app will no longer be available, reminders and lists that were previously saved on the app will be available through Cortana on Windows. Alternatively, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks will be synced to the Microsoft To-Do app, which is still available for download on Android and iOS.

In the future, Microsoft will be focusing on improving its AI offerings in its Microsoft 365 apps. They have already made a variety of changes such as integrating Cortana in the Teams app, personalized, actionable briefs in Outlook for Exchange users, etc.