Micromax invites for IN 1 Smartphone Launch on March 19

Micromax IN 1 Smartphone Launch Event invite says “India Ka Naya Blockbuster”.

Micromax launched in IN series smartphones, the IN Note 1, and the IN Note 1 back in November last year. Today the company has sent out invites for the launch of IN 1, the Micromax next smartphone in an online event on March 19th. The invite says “India Ka Naya Blockbuster”. It also asks people to grab some popcorn and get ready to witness the magic and masala of the latest products.

The Micromax IN 1 Smartphone Launch Event invite is designed as a ticket and the text is movie-themed, so this is expected to be a multimedia-centric budget smartphone. We still don’t have any details about the phone yet, but it could be placed between the IN 1b and the IN Note 1, looking at the naming convention.

 

To remind you, the In Note 1 pack a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, is powered MediaTek Helio G85 12nm SoC with 4GB of RAM, runs stock Android 10, features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel camera on the front and the phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

