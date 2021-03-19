Micromax launched it’s IN 1 smartphone under its ‘in’ sub-brand. This lies between the IN 1b and the IN Note 1. It brings the 6.67-inch FHD+ screen, 48MP rear camera, and the 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging from the IN Note 1 at a cheaper price. Here we have the first impressions from the smartphone. Micromax IN 1 Unboxing and First Impressions:

Micromax IN 1 Box Contents:

Micromax IN 1 (6GB+128GB) in Purple color

18W charging adapter

USB Type-C to Type-A cable

SIM ejector tool

Screen protector

Quick Start Guide and Warranty Information.

Starting with the display, the IN 1 flaunts a 6.67-inch 20:9 Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. The LCD panel is bright, sharp, has good colour accuracy and the viewing angles are fine as well. The company says that it has a 25ms response time and uses Rainbow glass protection which it says is similar to Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has support for Dark themes and Ambient displays. It also has Widevine L1 support out of the box that lets you watch HD content in streaming apps.

The phone runs stock Android 10 with a March Android security patch and doesn’t have any bloatware other than Google apps. The company has promised to offer two years of software updates similar to other ‘in’ phones and said that it will push the Android 11 update by May this year.

Similar to other phones in the IN series, there is a ‘DuraSpeed’ option in the settings that help boost the foreground app by restricting background apps. Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor, it comes in 4GB / 6GB RAM options with 64GB / 128GB storage. It uses an eMCP storage solution which is an embedded multi-chip package that combines eMMC and low-power DRAM. This is slightly faster than the eMMC 5.1, and we got 302MBps sequential read speed in the AndroBench test.

There is an 8-megapixel camera inside the 4.6mm punch-hole. The company doesn’t miss out on the ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. As for the button placement, the power and volume rocker buttons are present on the right side. On the left side, there is a dedicated Google Assistant key and a dedicated dual SIM + microSD slot.

The 3.5mm jack, primary microphone, USB Type-C port, and loudspeaker grill are present at the bottom and the secondary microphone is present on the top. It has support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. The speaker grill is present in the bottom part of the back.

As for the optics, the IN 1 features a triple camera setup on the back which is a combination of a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture with LED flash. For the price the camera quality is decent. Both the rear and front cameras support 1080p 30fps recording. Check out some camera samples below.

The Micromax IN 1 has a plastic back with X shaped design. This offers a good grip and doesn’t attract fingerprints. This offers a solid feel and is also not prone to scratches, so it is not necessary to use a case. Overall the build quality is good. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is quick to unlock the phone. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The Micromax IN 1 smartphone will be available starting on Flipkart starting at Rs. 10499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 9999 and Rs. 11,499 during the first sale on March 26th.