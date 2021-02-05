Home Entertainment Mia Khalifa reiterates support for farmers protest amid criticism
Mia Khalifa reiterates support for farmers protest amid criticism

By Theprimetalks

Mia khalifa reiterates support for farmers protest amid criticism

American Former adult star Mia Khalifa on Friday said she is “still standing with the farmers” after her comments, criticizing the treatment being meted to the protesting farmers, drew sharp reactions. A tweet by international pop star Rihanna on Tuesday triggered a wave of support for protesting farmers with a number of global celebrities, activists, and politicians expressing their solidarity with them. Mia Khalifa too had shared a tweet.

The government had criticized the tweets by Rihanna and other celebrities, saying facts on the issue must be ascertained before people rushing to comment on the issue, calling it “neither accurate nor responsible”. Mia Khalifa, 27, took to Twitter again and shared a picture from a protest by a group of people, holding placards and posters of her, Rihanna, and Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

One of the placards read, “Mia Khalifa regains consciousness.” She quipped about the gaffe and wrote, “Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary.

Still standing with the farmers, though.” Mia Khalifa had earlier criticized the internet shutdown at protest sites and tweeted, “What in the human rights violations is going on?!” In a subsequent tweet on Wednesday, the Lebanese American artiste had also slammed those who called farmers “paid actors.” “‘Paid actors’ huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season.

I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest,” she had written. Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean and Dr Zeus, and Hollywood star John Cusack have also voiced their support to the protesting farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws.

