Mi Notebook models get cheaper in India with discounts, bank offers

Mi India today announced that that the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition (i7) has emerged as the best-selling ultraslim i7 Windows laptop online, as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker Q4 2020. There are several models that includes Mi NoteBook14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition and the most recent one being the Mi Notebook 14 IC series that comes built-in HD webcam.

To celebrate the success of Mi Notebook in India, Mi India has introduced several offers on the Mi Notebook 14, across all channels from 8th March till 15th March. The Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition will be available at a starting price of Rs. 35,999, the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition starts at Rs. 49,999 and the Mi NoteBook 14(IC) starts at Rs. 40,999.

This includes cashbacks of up to Rs.3000 from Axis Bank. Additionally, consumers can also avail an exchange discount of Rs. 1000 on Flipkart and Amazon.in, coupled with easy no-cost EMI option.

Spec Selling Price Discount (8th ~ 15th Mar) Bank Offer (8th ~ 15th Mar) Effective Price Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition i5/8G/512G/MX350/Gray 54,999 2,000 3,000 49,999 Mi NoteBook14 Horizon Edition i7/8G/512G/MX350/Gray 59,999 2,000 3,000 54,999 Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition i3/8G/256G/UHD/Camera/Silver 36,999 1,000 35,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/256G/UHD/Camera/Silver 43,999 1,000 2,000 40,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/512G/UHD/Camera/Silver 46,999 1,000 2,000 43,999 Mi Notebook 14(IC) i5/8G/512G/MX250/Camera/Silver 49,999 2,000 47,999

Commenting on the success, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said:

With an aim to empower our users and enable them to use the latest tech, we introduced the Mi Notebook series in India. Since the launch of our first laptop in 2020, we have been working towards addressing the growing needs of our consumers, by offering devices that provide a perfect amalgamation of entertainment, education and most importantly improved productivity. We are happy that our Mi Notebook Horizon Edition has emerged as the #1 selling ultra-slim Windows i7 laptop online. This success is a testimony to the strong foundation for our laptop business in India, enabling us to create a powerful line-up of devices offering compelling propositions. We are looking forward to another stellar year and are confident that we would be able to bring more devices that meet consumers’ demands and requirements, thereby bringing a revolutionary change and further enhance our offerings in the laptop space in India.



