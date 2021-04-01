Mi Home is the top Exclusive Smartphone Retail Store in India: UNOMER

According to a research study by UNOMER, Xiaomi’s exclusive experience store called Mi Home is the top exclusive retail store in India. The research study, called the “Smartphone Retail CSAT Benchmarking Research Report”, was based on various customer satisfaction parameters and included India’s top smartphone manufacturers such as Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, Apple, etc.

Based on the report, Mi Home stores scored highly on multiple parameters such as store layout, availability of finance options, and hassle-free checkout/billing process, etc. Mi Home stores scored a rating of 62% in the staff knowledge criteria, a rating of 60% in the billing/check-out process, and a rating of 64% in the availability of finance options criteria. Xiaomi currently has over 75 Mi Home stores spread across 19 cities in India.

Mi Home is the top Smartphone Retail Store in India

Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Baby, Director, Offline Sales Operations, Mi India said: We are extremely thrilled at being awarded the Best Premium Exclusive Stores by UNOMER. Our flagship retail concept MiHome was first inaugurated in India in 2018 with an aim to provide the best in class retail experience for our Products. From a concept to reality, Mi Homes make for a unique space where our fans get to experiment and engage with our products. Currently, the showrooms showcase over 200 products including global products for customers to experience.

Mi Homes sport a contemporary architectural design, constructed using eco-friendly materials, special solar-powered charging stations, etc. In addition to building a conducive environment for purchase, we have also focused on other critical aspects such as the billing/ checkout process, staff with thorough product knowledge, etc. MiHomes reflect our drive for innovation. We hope to strive and meet all the gold standards that we have set for ourselves in the future.