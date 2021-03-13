Mera ration app for ration card holders to get subsidised foodgrains

The Centre government launched the ‘Mera Ration’ mobile app for ration card holders, particularly migrant beneficiaries, can use it for identifying the nearest fair price shop, check details of their entitlement, and recent transactions. The android-based mobile application, Mera Ration is developed by the National Informatics Centre, is currently in Hindi and English. Gradually, it would be made available in 14 languages.

The Mera Ration App is developed by the government in association with NIC “to facilitate various ONORC related services among National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, particularly migrant beneficiaries, FPS dealers and other relevant stakeholders,” the ministry said in a statement.

Implementation of the One Nation-One Ration Card system ensures availability of ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially the migrant workers and their families, at any fair price shop (FPS) across the country.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, said that the ONORC, system which was started initially in 4 States in August 2019, has been swiftly rolled out in a very short span of time in 32 States/UTs by December 2020 and the integration of remaining 4 States/UT (Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and West Bengal) is expected to be completed in next few months.

Pandey informed that at present, the system covers nearly 69 crore NFSA beneficiaries (about 86% NFSA population) in the country and a monthly average of about 1.5~1.6 crore portability transactions are being recorded under ONORC.