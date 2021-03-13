Home Entertainment Mehreen Pirzada gets Engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi
Mehreen Pirzada gets Engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi

Actress Mehreen Pirzada's pre-wedding festivities began with friends and family members of the couple.

Actress Mehreen Pirzada gets engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi in a royal ceremony in Jaipur and pre-wedding festivities began on Thursday (12/03/2021) evening with friends and family members of the couple coming in to celebrate the big day with them. It was a fairytale engagement ceremony for Mehreen Pirzada, who exchanged rings with Bhavya Bishnoi at a grand fort in Jaipur on Friday.

On Friday morning, the duo performed a puja before exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony. Pammi Pirzadaa, Mehreen Pirzada’s mother, says, “It’s an exciting and emotional day for all of us. We couldn’t be happier for Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi. I’ve been busy with the preparations so there has not been much time to take it all in but I’m glad everything turned out so well.”

“The Mehreen Pirzada engagement ceremony took place as per our traditional customs. We kept it low-key due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it was a lovely ceremony and we’re all feeling happy and blessed.” Mehreen Pirzadaa’s alliance with Bhavya, a Congress leader and the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, was finalized in April 2020, during the lockdown. The couple, however, is yet to lock in on the wedding date. “It will happen this year, but we’re yet to finalize the dates,” Pammi adds.

Actress Mehreen Pirzada Engagement Photos:

Mehreen Pirzada looked every bit the bride-to-be in a yellow lehenga paired with a fuchsia embroidered blouse and sheer, white dupatta with zari detailing. She opted for a passa style tikka, jhumkas, choker necklace, and colorful bangles to complete her outfit. Bhavya Bishnoi looked dapper in a cream-colored kurta and pyjama set. The two families exchanged gifts before the Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi engagement ceremony.

