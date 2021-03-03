Meet 10 hyderabad billionaires who listed on hurun global rich 2021

Hyderabad has not only been consistently attracting investments but creating billionaires year-on-year. The latest and the 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List 2021 names 10 billionaires from the Hyderabad city with a cumulative wealth of Rs 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion). Wealth calculations as of 15 January 2021. the total wealth of the 10 Hyderabad Billionaires is 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion). Among these was Murali Divi (Divi’s Laboratories) that grabbed the top spot. Divi has a net worth of Rs 54,100 crore. They are the Top 10 Billionaires in Hyderabad and 20th in India. Meet Them Below:

Murali Divi and family Divi’s Laboratories)

B Parthasaradhi Reddy and the family of Hetero Drugs were among the new entrants in the list from India with a net worth of Rs 16,000 crore. They are ranked at 83 in India and 1,609 globally.

K Satish Reddy and his family Dr. Reddy’s)

GV Prasad and G Anuradha (Dr. Reddy’s) are ranked at 133 in India and 2,238 globally, with a net worth of Rs 10,700 crore.

P Pitchi Reddy (Megha Engineering & Infrastructure) is ranked at 134 in India and at 2,383 globally with a net worth of Rs 10,600 crore.

Rameswar Rao Jupally and his family My Home Industries)

P V Krishna Reddy (Megha Engineering and Infrastructure) is ranked at 140 in India and 2,383 worldwide with a net worth of Rs 10,200 crore.

M Satyanarayana Reddy and family MSN Laboratories)

VC Nannapaneni Natco Pharma)

Of the top 10 Hyderabad billionaires, seven are from pharmaceuticals industry while the remaining three are from the infrastructure and construction sectors.