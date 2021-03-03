Home News Meet 10 Hyderabad Billionaires Who Listed on Hurun Global Rich 2021
Meet 10 Hyderabad Billionaires Who Listed on Hurun Global Rich 2021

List of Top 10 Billionaires in Hyderabad 2021, seven are from pharmaceuticals industry while the remaining three are from the infrastructure and construction sectors.

Hyderabad has not only been consistently attracting investments but creating billionaires year-on-year. The latest and the 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List 2021 names 10 billionaires from the Hyderabad city with a cumulative wealth of Rs 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion). Wealth calculations as of 15 January 2021. the total wealth of the 10 Hyderabad Billionaires is 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion). Among these was Murali Divi (Divi’s Laboratories) that grabbed the top spot. Divi has a net worth of Rs 54,100 crore. They are the Top 10 Billionaires in Hyderabad and 20th in India. Meet Them Below:

  • Murali Divi and family (Divi’s Laboratories) leads the Hyderabad chart with a net worth of Rs 54,100 crore. They are ranked 20th in India and 385th worldwide.
  • PV Ramprasad Reddy and family (Aurobindo Pharma) with a net worth of Rs 22,600 crore. They are ranked at 56 in India and 1,096 worldwide.
  • B Parthasaradhi Reddy and the family of Hetero Drugs were among the new entrants in the list from India with a net worth of Rs 16,000 crore. They are ranked at 83 in India and 1,609 globally.
  • K Satish Reddy and his family (Dr. Reddy’s) are ranked at 108 in India and 2,050 worldwide with a net worth of Rs 12,800 crore.
  • GV Prasad and G Anuradha (Dr. Reddy’s) are ranked at 133 in India and 2,238 globally, with a net worth of Rs 10,700 crore.
  • P Pitchi Reddy (Megha Engineering & Infrastructure) is ranked at 134 in India and at 2,383 globally with a net worth of Rs 10,600 crore.
  • Rameswar Rao Jupally and his family (My Home Industries) are ranked at 138 in India and 2,383 globally with a net worth of Rs 10,500 crore.
  • P V Krishna Reddy (Megha Engineering and Infrastructure) is ranked at 140 in India and 2,383 worldwide with a net worth of Rs 10,200 crore.
  • M Satyanarayana Reddy and family (MSN Laboratories) is ranked at 143 in India and 2,530 globally with a net worth of Rs 9,800 crore.
  • VC Nannapaneni (Natco Pharma) has been ranked at 164 in India and 2,686 globally with a net worth of Rs 8,600 crore.

Of the top 10 Hyderabad billionaires, seven are from pharmaceuticals industry while the remaining three are from the infrastructure and construction sectors.

