Meet 10 hyderabad billionaires who listed on hurun global rich 2021

Hyderabad has not only been consistently attracting investments but creating billionaires year-on-year. The latest and the 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List 2021 names 10 billionaires from the Hyderabad city with a cumulative wealth of Rs 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion). Wealth calculations as of 15 January 2021. the total wealth of the 10 Hyderabad Billionaires is 1,65,900 crore ($22.6 billion). Among these was Murali Divi (Divi’s Laboratories) that grabbed the top spot. Divi has a net worth of Rs 54,100 crore. They are the Top 10 Billionaires in Hyderabad and 20th in India. Meet Them Below:
Meet 10 Hyderabad Billionaires on Hurun Global Rich List 2021
- Murali Divi and family (Divi’s Laboratories) leads the Hyderabad chart with a net worth of Rs 54,100 crore. They are ranked 20th in India and 385th worldwide.
- PV Ramprasad Reddy and family (Aurobindo Pharma) with a net worth of Rs 22,600 crore. They are ranked at 56 in India and 1,096 worldwide.
- B Parthasaradhi Reddy and the family of Hetero Drugs were among the new entrants in the list from India with a net worth of Rs 16,000 crore. They are ranked at 83 in India and 1,609 globally.
- K Satish Reddy and his family (Dr. Reddy’s) are ranked at 108 in India and 2,050 worldwide with a net worth of Rs 12,800 crore.
- GV Prasad and G Anuradha (Dr. Reddy’s) are ranked at 133 in India and 2,238 globally, with a net worth of Rs 10,700 crore.
- P Pitchi Reddy (Megha Engineering & Infrastructure) is ranked at 134 in India and at 2,383 globally with a net worth of Rs 10,600 crore.
- Rameswar Rao Jupally and his family (My Home Industries) are ranked at 138 in India and 2,383 globally with a net worth of Rs 10,500 crore.
- P V Krishna Reddy (Megha Engineering and Infrastructure) is ranked at 140 in India and 2,383 worldwide with a net worth of Rs 10,200 crore.
- M Satyanarayana Reddy and family (MSN Laboratories) is ranked at 143 in India and 2,530 globally with a net worth of Rs 9,800 crore.
- VC Nannapaneni (Natco Pharma) has been ranked at 164 in India and 2,686 globally with a net worth of Rs 8,600 crore.
Of the top 10 Hyderabad billionaires, seven are from pharmaceuticals industry while the remaining three are from the infrastructure and construction sectors.